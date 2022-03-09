Traffic diversion in Thanjavur

Traffic diversions have been enforced in Thanjavur to facilitate reconstruction of Aathupalam bridge across the Grand Anicut Canal in the town.

According to official sources, the public works department and the traffic police have felt that widening the carriageway of Aathupalam bridge on Gandhi Road has become imperative to manage vehicular traffic on the carriageway connecting Thanjavur railway junction and Old Bus Stand.

Thus, a part of Gandhi Road from Anna Statue roundabout near Old Bus Stand to ‘Aathupalam’ has been closed to vehicular traffic from Wednesday for taking up the carriageway widening project.

Hence, vehicles proceeding towards the railway junction will be diverted via. Rajah Mirasdar Government Hospital Road, Big Temple Road, `Membalam’ junction and Court Road to join Gandhi Road.

Vehicles coming towards Old Bus Stand and the old town have to travel in the opposite direction to reach their respective destinations from the railway junction.

Meanwhile, according to official sources, traffic diversion is likely to be implemented soon on Thanjavur-Kumbakonam Road at Karanthattankudi in view of the proposed widening of the Vadavaru bridge carriageway so to ensure two-way movement of heavy vehicles.