Traffic diversion at Manakkal

February 17, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Highway Department, Projects Wing, has notified traffic diversion for three weeks on the Sirudhaiyur-Sengaraiyur Road to facilitate the construction of an overbridge across a level-crossing at Manakkal in Lalgudi taluk.

Traffic between Lalgudi and Anbil will be diverted at the Lalgudi Roundabout via the Tiruchi-Chidambaram Road, Poovalur-Alangudi Road, the Kattur Sugarcane Road, and Koppavali. The traffic diversion, which came into effect on Friday, will be in force for three weeks until the completion of the pile load test, an official press release said.

Tiruchi / traffic

