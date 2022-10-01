Traders urge Southern Railway to develop Kumbakonam station as a junction

Traders’ representatives of Kumbakonam have urged Southern Railway to develop the railway station in the town as a junction and increase the number of platforms.

Pointing out that the mahamaham, celebrated once every 12 years, was scheduled to take place in 2028 when lakhs of devotees from across the country would visit the town, the traders put forward a clutch of demands before the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, Manish Agarwal, during his recent visit to the town.

“As Kumbakonam has many ancient Shaivite and Vaishnavaite temples and is a central point of the navagraha sthalams, tourist arrivals were rising by the day. Kumbakonam Railway Station is an A category station and holds a special status. It has been declared the cleanest in Tamil Nadu. We are glad to know that the station is to be further upgraded with modern amenities,” said a memorandum submitted to the Divisional Railway on behalf of the All Traders Association, Kumbakonam.

Pressing for the doubling of the tack between Thanjavur and Villupuram, the association sought the shifting of the goods yard to Thirunageswaram or Thiruvidaimarudhur so that the additional space can be used for building additional platforms and expansion of the railway station.

It also mooted the construction subways between the Railway Station and the Bus Stand and from the Railway Station to Sakkottai Road. Establishing a spacious parking lot, air-conditioned rest rooms, provision of lifts escalators and establishment of the notified Vivekananda Museum, Cultural Centre and Library were the other prominent demands put forth in the memorandum.

Association president Chola C. Mahendiran and secretary V. Sathiyanarayanan, secretary, also suggested that building of an entrance to the railway station highlighting the spiritual and cultural heritage of the town. The also demanded the establishment of a Railway Hospital and a tourist guidance centre by the Union government.