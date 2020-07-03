Trade unions stage stir in support of demands

Tiruchi
Various trade unions staged a demonstration here on Friday condemning the Centre and the State government for “favouring corporates and crushing labourers” and in support of their various other demands.
The demonstration was held near the Head Post Office in which trade union representatives from AITUC, CITU, INTUC, HMS, Labour Progressive Front and AICCTU participated.
The trade unions demanded the Government to provide ₹7,500 each to all workers in the unorganised sector during the lockdown which had severely affected their source of income. The demonstrators also wanted the Government to provide food materials to workers for six months.
They urged the government not to cripple the labour welfare laws and not to increase the time duration of their work from eight to 12 hours.
They also urged the government not to sell public sector undertakings making use of the COVID-19 period. Withdrawal of customs duty levied on petrol and diesel and providing protective kits and special incentive to doctors, nurses and sanitary workers who were all battling at the frontline against the spread of COVID-19 were among their other demands.
Among those who participated in the demonstration included the AITUC district general secretary K. Suresh.
