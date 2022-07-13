TNUHDB to return financial contribution of over 120 beneficiaries

Move comes in the wake of complaints over the purported delay in allotment of tenements

The Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHB) has decided to return the financial contribution of 124 applicants, who had applied for allotment of tenements constructed at Vannarappettai in Puthur here.

The move comes in the wake of complaints over the purported delay in allotment of tenements. It was with the objective of providing houses to the urban poor, who live in rented houses, that the TNUHB constructed a total of 384 tenements on four acres of land at a cost of ₹32 crores. Each flat has a plinth area of 402.96 sq ft. Provisions have been made for a public park and amenities for children and elders. Since the buildings were ground plus seven-storey structures, the TNUHB has provided lift facility.

The project was launched in June 2017. As per the proposal, the residential complex must have been brought to use by January 2019. But, the tenements are yet to be occupied. To identify the beneficiaries, the TNUHB officials began the receipt of applications even before the launch of the construction. The cost of each flat was ₹6.5 lakh. The beneficiaries had to contribute ₹2.5 lakh. Since most of them did not have sufficient financial resources to pay their share, TNSCB made arrangements to seek loans up to ₹2 lakh. The beneficiaries were asked to pay the remaining ₹50,000 as upfront fee.

Since the tenements were in the prime locality, there were many takers. The board received more applications than the total number of tenements. Many chose to pay their entire contribution. At a point in time, the officials prepared a final list of beneficiaries and took steps to hand over the houses.

However, pressure from various quarters for the houses was said to have delayed the final allotment. There were complaints of violations in allotment of houses. Following this, the board came out with consolidated guidelines recently on allotment of houses to the targeted beneficiaries.

D. Elamparthi, Executive Engineer, TNUHB, Tiruchi, told The Hindu that 141 applications, which were found to meet the stipulated criteria, had been approved. The orders would be served to another set of 113 applicants in a few days. It was established, after a spot verification and investigation by the revenue officials, that about 124 beneficiaries, who had already paid Rs.2.5 lakh each, had failed to fulfill the stipulated criteria. Hence, their contribution will be returned. The board would scrutinise the remaining applications. Since there were more applications, the beneficiaries would be selected through a lot system, Mr. Elamparithi added.

