TNSTC’s navagraha temple tour package may become a trendsetter

February 19, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The initiative of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Kumbakonam Division, to run a one-day weekend pilgrimage tour of the Navagraha temples in the Delta region could be a trendsetter, provided the State government undertaking identifies one or two potential religious tour packages and offers it at an affordable package.

According to sources, normally the transport corporations operate regular bus services connecting important towns in their jurisdictions such as Dindigul-Palani, Thanjavur-Velankanni, Kumbakonam-Karaikal, Madurai-Rameswaram and so on.

Devotees who cannot afford time and money involved in going for the religious tour packages offered by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) such as the two-day Navagraha tour from Tiruchi that costs about ₹5,000 a person with a night stay on the first day of the tour at Thirukkadaiyur or engage private tourist operators, might opt for the TNSTC’s one-day Navagraha temple tour from Kumbakonam, as the package would cost them around ₹800 per person only.

This has become evident with the good response from the pilgrims to the TNSTC’s initiative of operating a one-day exclusive navagraha temple tour on Saturdays and Sundays from February 24 onwards as the inaugural service recorded 100% booking by the afternoon of February 19 itself while the next day service received 35 advance bookings (out of the full capacity of 51 seats).

To make the service more attractive, the TNSTC is planning to hire the services of TTDC-recognised tourist guides in the Kumbakonam region to guide the passengers and to fit a public announcement system and water bottle holders/water dispenser in the vehicle for the comfort of passengers.

Soon, the TNSTC might even tie up with India Tourism Development Corporation or TTDC-recognised religious tour operators operating this weekend’s special service for the benefit of not-so-affluent pilgrims, sources said.

Stating that the sustainability of this package hinges on the bus crew and punctuality of the pilgrims, they said the other TNSTC divisions could replicate the initiative by identifying suitable one-day pilgrimage tours in their jurisdiction since the operation of such tours might open a steady stream of revenue for them.

For example, the TNSTC Tirunelveli Division might consider operating a one-day navatirupati tour as offered by the Tirunelveli-based tourist operators at a price band of ₹2,000 to ₹5,000 depending on the type of vehicle opted and the time taken by the tourists to cover all the nine Vishnu temples, sources said.