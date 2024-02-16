GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TNSTC to operate Navagraha temples tour bus service on weekends from February 24

The special bus will leave Kumbakonam at 6 a.m. and reach Thirunallar by 4.45 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays; it will leave Thirunallar at 6 p.m. and reach Kumbakonam by 8 p.m.

February 16, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Kumbakonam, has proposed to operate a one-day “Navagraha Temple Service” on weekends.

According to a TNSTC release, the special bus will leave Kumbakonam at 6 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays to reach Thingalur and then proceed to Alangudi.

After a break for breakfast, the bus will leave for Thirunageswaram, then to Sooriyanarkovil and Kanchanur before reaching Vaitheeswarankovil where a 60-minute lunch break will be provided for the travellers. The bus will reach Thiruvenkadu by 2.30 p.m. and Keezhperumpallam by 4 p.m. before reaching the last “Navagraha Temple” at Thirunallar near Karaikal by around 4.45 p.m.

The special bus will commence its return journey by around 6 p.m. at Thirunallar and reach Kumbakonam by 8 p.m., the release added.

Stating that the fare has been fixed at ₹750 per passenger, the TNSTC urged the pilgrims to book their seats in advance through www.tnstc.in (mobile application for Android/iPhone mobiles). The service will be launched on February 24.

Meeting of start-ups

Meanwhile, a one-day Travel and Tourism Sector Start-ups Community Meet was organised by the Startup Tamil Nadu at the Gnanam School of Business, Sengipatti, near Thanjavur, to identify strategies, discuss sub-sectors, envision future developments and engage solution oriented dialogues.

Participating in the meet, Tourist Officer of Thanjavur Nelson gave a brief note on the proposed strategies to strengthen the travel and tourism sector in the State. The need to explore the tourism sector potential in Thanjavur district was stressed by the Thanjavur Tourism Promotion Council coordinator, S. Muthukumar.

The Tamil Nadu Agro Tourism Network Corporation and the Happy Nest Agro Tourism were co-partners for the event, according to a release.

