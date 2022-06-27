TNSTC bus overturns, driver dies

A driver of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus died after the vehicle overturned after hitting the road median on the Chennai Bypass Road in Tiruchi on Monday. The accident occurred in the evening near the Ponmalai G.Corner when the bus, carrying loads of tyres with three staff on board, was on its way to Thuraiyur TNSTC depot.

Police sources said a driver of a lorry apparently attempted to overtake the bus near the Ponmalai G Corner. The bus is said to have hit the centre median and overturned on the other carriageway. The bus driver Renganathan, 50, who fell down from the seat was caught under the overturned vehicle and died on the spot. The accident led to a traffic hold up on the Chennai Bypass Road. One of the TNSTC employees suffered an injury in the leg, said the sources.

A crane was pressed into service to lift the heavily damaged bus. The Traffic South Investigation wing is investigating.