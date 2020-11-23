TNJFU students excel in AIEEA 2020

Three students of Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU), Nagapattinam, have bagged the first, second and fourth ranks in the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2020, entitling themselves for monthly stipend of ₹12,650 to pursue Masters in Fisheries Sciences in Central Institjutes and State Agricultural Universities in different disciplines.

Atshaya, Jancy Robina and Ganesh Kumar of Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi bagged the first, second and fourth ranks.

Students from more than 25 Fisheries Colleges throughout India appeared for AIEEA 2020 examination conducted by the Union Ministry of Higher Education through National Testing Agency (NTA) for Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi.

This year five students of TNJFU came within the top 10 ranks, 13 students within top 25, and 31 students within 100 ranks.

“This is a remarkable achievement,” Vice-Chancellor of TNJFU G. Sugumar said, felicitating the achievers in the presence of deans, directors and professors.