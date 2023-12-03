HamberMenu
T.N. government will decide if ED officer case will be probed by DVAC or CBI, says Law Minister

A DVAC team had arrested ED officer Ankit Tiwari in Dindigul district a couple of days ago on charges of demanding and accepting bribe from a government doctor accused of facing a disproportionate assets case

December 03, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
S. Regupathy

S. Regupathy | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Law Minister S. Regupathy on Sunday said “the State government headed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin” would decide whether the case pertaining to the recent arrest of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer on bribery charge in Dindigul would continue to be investigated by the Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) or handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Mr. Reghupathy was answering a query at a brief interaction with reporters in Pudukottai on Sunday.

A DVAC team had arrested ED officer Ankit Tiwari in Dindigul district a couple of days ago on charges of demanding and accepting bribe from a government doctor accused of facing a disproportionate assets case.

“No department can escape action when faced with charges of bribery. Those indulging in wrong doing, however high the position the person may hold, would be brought to book,” Mr. Regupathy said. The action taken against the Enforcement Directorate officer by the DVAC team only illustrated this and the courage shown by the State government headed by the Chief Minister, he said.

The Minister recalled Mr. Stalin had made it clear that the DMK government would not be cowed down by threats of using the ED or other central agencies against it and would function courageously. 

