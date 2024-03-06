GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TN BJP media wing secretary held for spreading rumours online against State government 

March 06, 2024 05:35 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi district cyber crime police on Wednesday arrested BJP State media wing secretary Sowdha Mani on charges of spreading rumours defaming the State government on social media.

According to police sources, DMK functionary A.K. Arun lodged a complaint with Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, V. Varun Kumar, seeking action against Ms Sowdha Mani for sharing a video clip of three school girls drinking beverages, claiming it to be alcohol.

Through her X handle, she shared the video clip on March 4, with a caption claiming, “ It hurts to watch the future pillars of India in such a disorderly manner. The Dravidian model is committing atrocities to ruin future generations. Wine, Cannabis. Dravidian rule is a curse for Tamil Nadu.”

The complainant alleged the post was an intentional act to spread rumours and defame the State government and its institutions.

Based on his complaint, the Tiruchi district cyber crime police booked her under Sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (1)(b) (publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and Juvenile Justice Act.

She was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.