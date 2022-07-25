AIADMK flays power tariff hike, stages demonstration

AIADMK members staged a demonstration here on Monday condemning the power tariff hike in the State.

Addressing the demonstrators, the party district secretary and former Minister, R. Kamaraj, who is representing the Nannilam Constituency, condemned the DMK government for its justification that the present hike in power tariff would not affect 41% of the consumers.

Apart from effecting a steep upward revision of the power tariff now, the present government had already effected an increase in the property tax structure resulting in upward revision of water tax and sewage connection charges.

Alleging that women-centric schemes such as ‘thalikku thangam’, ‘AMMA Scooter’ and other schemes implemented by the AIADMK government had been withdrawn, he said that the present government was taking credit by inaugurating various schemes for which the foundation was laid by the previous AIADMK government.