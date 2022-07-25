Validation of PM-KISAN scheme beneficiary list begins

Beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme have been directed to validate their beneficiary status in order to receive the 12 th instalment of the trimester financial assistance of ₹ 2,000 in a financial year.

In a statement, Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan has pointed out that those who have validated their beneficiary status would alone receive the 12 th instalment of ₹ 2,000. For this, the farmers were directed to produce their land documents either at the offices of the Assistant Directors of Agriculture or Horticulture Department or at the Agriculture Marketing offices in their respective areas and get the documents verified by the designated officers.