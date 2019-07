Train timing revised

The timings of the passenger special train services between Tiruvarur and Karaikudi has been revised with immediate effect.

As per the revised schedule, the DEMU service will leave Tiruvarur at 8.15 a.m. and reach Karaikudi by 3.15 p.m. and in the return direction another DEMU rake will leave Karaikudi at 10.30 a.m. and arrive at Tiruvarur by 5.30 p.m. There will be no service on both directions on Sundays, according to a railway release.