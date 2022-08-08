Postal dept. staff take out walkathon
A section of Postal department staff took out a walkathon here on Monday to create awareness among public of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to hoist the national flag at their homes to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.
The walkathon was taken out in the morning from the Head Post Office to the Salt Satyagraha Memorial, a release said.
