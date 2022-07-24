162 new COVID-19 cases in central districts

A total of 162 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Sunday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily case load stood at 35 in Thanjavur and 34 in Tiruchi district. Tiruvaur reported 26 fresh cases, and Pudukottai 19, while Mayiladuthurai recorded 18 cases. Nagapattinam had 12 new cases, Ariyalur 9, Karur 7, and Perambalur district reported two fresh cases.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 328 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Sunday. There were 261 active cases in Thanjavur, 177 in Tiruvaur, 150 in Pudukottai, 116 in Mayiladuthurai. Nagapattinam reported 89 active cases, while Karur had 58, Ariyalur 52 and Perambalur recorded 49 active cases.