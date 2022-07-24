Doctor honoured

Rameswari Nallusamy, Chief Obstetrician of Rana Hospital in Tiruchi, receives an award from Governor R.N Ravi in Chennai on Saturday.

Rameswari Nallusamy, Chief Obstetrician of Rana Hospital in Tiruchi, has received the Tamil Nadu Medical Council Award for her outstanding contributions to medicine. The award was presented by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N Ravi at a ceremony organised by the state medical council at Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

Dr. Rameswari, who has been practising medicine for more than 50 years, served as both the president of the Obstetrics Association and the Indian Medical Association in Tiruchi. Dr. Rameswari has also penned four books on the health and well-being of women.

Eleven doctors from Tamil Nadu received the Medical Council Awards for medical excellence.