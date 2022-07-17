Tiruchi students find NEET exam easier than last year

As many as 7,000 candidates took the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) conducted by the National Testing Agency in Tiruchi on Sunday, to secure admission to undergraduate medical and dental programmes.

There were 596 absentees for the examination, which was held at 13 centres under COVID-19 safety protocols to prevent infection.

Candidates found the Chemistry component tough, but were comfortable with Physics and Biology. Ranjith, a State Board student and first-time candidate, said: “Most of the questions in Chemistry were indirect, and we spent a lot of time in that section alone. Physics and Biology were easier and preparing with the NCERT textbooks helped,” he said.

S. Kanniga who prepared on her own and took the exam for the second time said, “Chemistry part was lengthy and tough just as last year; otherwise the exam was moderate.”

Candidates began assembling as early as 10 a.m. for the test which began at 2 p.m. and ended at 5.20 p.m. At the centres, parents were seen crowding at the entrances as they were not allowed inside.

There were 200 questions of which students had to attend 180 for a total of 750 marks.

According to R.V.S. Murlidhar, Founder of Seekers Education that trains students for the NEET exam, this year's test was less difficult than last year because of the students' adequate preparation. “The majority of the questions were from the NCERT textbooks,” he said.