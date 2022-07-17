Kollidam barrage at Mukkombu opened to discharge surplus water

Heavy discharge of water into the Cauvery from the Mettur reservoir is expected to continue for at least one week. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

The vents of the newly constructed barrage across the Kollidam river at Mukkombu were opened on Sunday to discharge surplus water from the Cauvery river.

According to sources in the Water Resources Department (WRD), the barrage was opened around 1 p.m. as over one lakh cusecs of water was flowing through the Cauvery river at Mayanur barrage. As the realisation of water continued to rise up beyond 30,000 cusecs at Upper Anicut (Mukkombu), the WRD officials opened the barrage to discharge surplus water. About 5,000 cusecs was let into the Kollidam river initially.

At 5 p.m., 68,000 cusecs was realised at Upper Anicut. Of it, 40,000 cusecs was discharged into the Kollidam river. The release into the Cauvery river from Upper Anicut stood at 28,000 cusecs.

M. Pradeep Kumar, Collector, told The Hindu that as the Mettur reservoir had reached its maximum capacity, the entire surplus flow into the reservoir was being discharged into the Cauvery river. The flow was over one lakh cusecs at Mayanur barrage at 2 p.m., and expected to cross 1.2 lakh cusecs on Sunday night. A decision was made to maintain about 25,000 cusecs to 30,000 cusecs in downstream of the Cauvery from Upper Anicut. Similarly, 400 cusecs each was released in Ayyan and Peruvalai canals. It was 500 cusecs in the Pullambadi canal. The release in Uyyakondan stood at 620 cusecs. The remaining flow would be discharged into the Kollidam river.

R. Thiruvettai Selvam, Superintending Engineer, Middle Cauvery Basin, WRD, Tiruchi, said that heavy discharge of water into the Cauvery from the Mettur reservoir was expected to continue for at least one week as the monsoon was active over the catchment areas of the Cauvery river in Karnataka. Depending upon the realisation at Upper Anicut, the discharge of water into the Kollidam river would be reduced or increased.

Mr. Kumar said that inter-departmental teams consisting of WRD, Revenue, Police and others had been formed to monitor the flood situation. The teams would maintiain round the clock vigilance along the vulnerable areas.

“Though there is a heavy discharge of water into the Cauvery, there is no cause for worry. We have put in place a solid system of managing the flood situation,” the Collector said.