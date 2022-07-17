Tiruchi-Mannargudi daily train to resume from July 30

Southern Railway has announced the resumption of the Tiruchi-Mannargudi daily train from July 30. It will run as an unreserved express with a composition of eight car DEMU rake.

Train No. 06828 Tiruchi - Mannargudi unreserved special will leave Tiruchi at 5.45 p.m. and reach Mannargudi at 8.15 p.m. The train will have stoppages at Ponmalai, Tiruverumbur, Solagampatti, Aiyanapuram, Budalur, Alakkudi, Thanjavur Junction, Kudikadu, Saliyamangalam, Ammapet, Koyilvenni and Nidamangalam Junction.

Train No. 06827 Mannargudi - Tiruchi daily unreserved express special will be restored from July 31 with a composition of eight car DEMU rake. It will leave Mannargudi at 6.30 a.m. and reach Tiruchi at 9.10 a.m. The train will have stoppages at Nidamangalam Junction, Koyilvenni, Ammapet, Saliyamangalam, Kudikadu, Thanjavur Junction, Alakkudi, Budalur, Aiyanapuram, Solagampatti, Tondamanpatti, Tiruverumbur, Manjathidal and Ponamalai.

Extension of special trains

Train No. 06035 Ernakulam - Velankanni Junction weekly special will be extended to run from August 13 to November 12. Train No. 06036 Velankanni Junction - Ernakulam weekly special train will be extended to run from August 14 to November 13. Train No. 06035 / 06036 Ernakulam - Velankanni - Ernakulam trains will run up to Nagapattinam. The date of extension to Velankanni would be advised later, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.