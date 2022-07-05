DVAC seizes Rs. 4 lakh unaccounted money from house of WRD Executive Engineer

Books a case against Executive Engineer, Assistant Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC), Tiruchi unit, have seized Rs. 4 lakh unaccounted money from the house of Manimohan, Executive Engineer, River Conservation Division, Water Resources Department (WRD), following a surprise check conducted at his office here on Monday.

A DVAC team carried out the search at the residence of Manimohan at Raja Colony in the city on Monday night and seized the unaccounted money, the investigation agency sources said. The team also conducted a search at the residence of Assistant Engineer, RC Division, WRD, Kandasamy, here and identified property-related documents and jewellery in his house.

Acting on credible information, the DVAC officials conducted a surprise check at the office of the Executive Engineer near the Combined Court complex here for over five hours on Monday and seized Rs. 31.26 lakh unaccounted money, suspected to have been obtained as a bribe. The unaccounted money was confiscated from the office of Mr. Kandasamy.

The searches at the residences of the two senior officials were conducted following the surprise checks conducted at their office and seizure of unaccounted money. The surprise checks were conducted acting on a petition sent to the DVAC alleging irregularities committed in a work executed by the department near Kulithalai.

The sources said the DVAC has registered a case under sections 7 and 7 (A) of The Prevention of Corruption Act against Mr. Manimohan, Mr. Kandasamy and Assistant Executive Engineer Jayaraman, adding that further investigations were on.