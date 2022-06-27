Perambalur records highest pass percentage in Plus One exams in State

Perambalur district emerged with the highest pass percentage of 95.56% in Plus One in the State, according to the State Board public examination results, released on Monday.

In Perambalur, 7,322 out of the 7,662 students, who appeared for the exam, came out successfully with a pass percentage of 95.56%.

Briefing reporters, Collector Sri Venkata Priya said that Kavulpalayam and Veppanthattai Government Higher Secondary Schools achieved cent per cent results in the district. She credited the success to the weekly written exams and intensive training the students received from their teachers. The Collector lauded the district officials of the School Education department, teachers and the students for working hard in making the district take the top position.

In Tiruchi, as many as 30,012 students out of the 32,750 who had appeared cleared the exams putting the pass percentage at 91.64%.

As many as 8,494 out of 9,127 candidates cleared the examinations putting the pass percentage at 93.06% in Ariyalur district.

Karur registered a pass percentage of 87.28 with 9,642 out of the 11,047 students, who appeared for the exams, having cleared the exam.

In Mayiladuthurai, 9,287 students out of 11,029 cleared the exam with a pass percentage of 84.21%.

Pudukottai registered a pass percentage of 87.41 per cent with 17,678 out of the 20,225 candidates clearing the exam.

In the Nagapattinam district, 7,000 students out of 8,086 have cleared the exam with a pass percentage of 86.57.

Thanjavur district has recorded a pass percentage of 90.16 in the Eleventh Standard public examinations held recently.

While a total of 28,741 students took up the examinations, 25,913 of them came out successfully in Thanjavur district.

In Tiruvarur, out of the total 13,857 students who took up the examinations 12,062 have cleared the examinations putting the total pass percentage at 87.05 percentage, according to official sources.