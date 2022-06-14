Steps to prevent custodial death explained

Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan on Tuesday held a meeting with city police personnel here and gave necessary instructions to them on the measures to be taken to prevent custodial deaths. The meeting was held based on instructions from Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu.

The police personnel were asked to ascertain the health condition of the accused while arresting them and use scientific aids while interrogating the accused. They were also asked to desist from bringing aged persons, women and children to the police station for inquiry and make sure that there were no custodial death in police stations, a police press release said.