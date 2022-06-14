Operation of tourist express trains by private players flayed

A section of railway employees affiliated to the Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) staged demonstrations here on Tuesday condemning the operation of Coimbatore - Shirdi express train by a private operator under the ‘Bharat Gaurav’ scheme of the Indian Railways.

The protesting SRMU members who observed ‘Black Day’ on Tuesday also condemned the railway administration’s decision permitting private players to operate 100 tourist express trains under the ‘Bharat Gaurav’ scheme.

A group of railway employees assembled in front of the Armoury gate near the Golden Rock Railway Workshop here and staged a demonstration demanding the railway administration to withdraw the operation of the Coimbatore - Shirdi express train by a private operator. The demonstration was led by the SRMU Assistant General Secretary S. Veerasekaran.

They also demanded the railway administration to withdraw its decision permitting the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to operate the Delhi - Nepal tourist express train under the Ramayan Yatra. A demonstration by the SRMU members was also held at the office of the Divisional Railway Manager here.