The first National Refresher Training Programme for Health and Malaria Inspectors of Indian Railways began at the Multi-Disciplinary Zonal Training Institute here on Monday. The five-day programme was being organised by the National Academy of Indian Railways, Vadodara, in association with the Railway Board and the Tiruchi Railway Division.

A total number of 145 Health and Malaria Inspectors from 16 railway zones, eight production units, Research Development and Standards Organisation and Kolkata Metro were attending the training programme. The five-day course would feature presentations in the morning session and practical and field training visit in the afternoon.

Inaugurating the programme, Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi Manish Agarwal congratulated the Health Department of Tiruchi Division for their excellent performance during the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release from Tiruchi Division said.