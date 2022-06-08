Engineering colleges seek to comply with 1:15 teacher-student ratio 

In view of specific communication from the All India Council for Technical Education on the schedule of 2022-23 academic session, engineering colleges are apparently taking efforts to have enough number of teachers to fulfil the mandated teacher-student ratio of 1:15.

There were instances of lay-offs during the lockdown caused by the pandemic, and in very many cases, fifty percent payment for conduct of online classes.

A recent circular issued by the AICTE states that the classes may be started in online/offline (class room) or blended mode (online as well as offline) following the prescribed protocols/guidelines related to the epidemics.

October 10 has been fixed as the date for commencement of induction programme for first year students. Last year, the induction programme for first year students was conducted on November 15, and the institutions were instructed to begin their classes for first year students of technical courses latest by November 30.

"Having a critical mass of teaching faculty is a key factor for obtaining accreditation from National Board of Accreditation. Though laboratory facilities and infrastructure are factored in, the quality of teaching faculty is considered to be of utmost importance. We cannot take chances," a functionary of an engineering college management in Tiruchi district said.

There are indications that the teachers will be given specific targets for admissions next year. The incentives for teachers will, most likely, hinge on the number of enrolments, according to a harried teacher.

The general target is first-generation graduates for whom the State Government offers tuition fee concession. The government also provides 7.5% seats on preferential basis to government school students in engineering colleges along with waiver of course fee, hostel fee and transportation fee. For this, the Government had sanctioned a sum of ₹ 74.28 crore towards the expenditure for the academic year 2021-22.

A total of 7,876 Government School Students were admitted in Engineering Colleges. Of them, 161 Government school students had secured admission in Anna University Departments under 7.5 % internal allocation.