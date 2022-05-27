No new cases in central region
There were no new cases of COVID-19 and no fatalities caused by the virus in the central districts on Friday as per the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.
Five active cases of patients receiving treatment in hospital and at home were reported in the region. Of this, Tiruchi district had two active cases, while Karur, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai reported one case each.
