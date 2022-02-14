Officials thwart attempt to encroach upon Srirangam temple property

Value of the site put at ₹ 10 crore

Value of the site put at ₹ 10 crore

Officials of the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple on Monday prevented an encroachment attempt on a vacant piece of site of the Kadri Dayaram Shivji Religious Endowment attached to the temple.

Temple authorities said the site measuring 58 cent was situated near Tiruvanaikoil here. An attempt was made by some during night to encroach on the vacant site by putting up iron pipes on the vacant site. On receipt of information about the encroachment attempt, the Srirangam temple Joint Commissioner / Executive Officer S. Marimuthu, accompanied by staff and an advocate of the temple, went to the spot on Monday afternoon and retrieved the site. The value of the site was put at ₹ 10 crore. An earthmover was deployed to demolish the pipes put up on the site after receiving information about the attempted encroachment in the initial stage itself, said the authorities.