Tiruchirapalli

Tiruchi Today

RELIGION

Rockfort Thayumanaswamy Temple: Chithirai car festival, Natarajar darshan, 8 a.m.; theerthavari, noon; Velli Rishaba katchi, 7 p.m.

Samayapuram Mariamman Temple: Panchaprakara festival, Amman purappadu in Velli kedayam, 8 p.m.

Amoor Sri Ramanavami Bhajan Samaj Trust: Sri Ramanavami mahotsavam, laksharchanai, Sri Mithilapuri Mandapam, Amoor Agraharam, 8 a.m.; Nalayira Divya Prabhanda sevai, 10.30 a.m.; veena concert by R. Sengamalam and party, 3 p.m.; divyanama bhajan by Harihara Bhagavathar and party, 5 p.m.

GENERAL

Shrimati Indira Gandhi College: College Day, K. Sivan, former Chairman, ISRO, chief guest, 5 p.m.

National College: Department of Library and Information Science, Dr.S.R.Ranganathan Endowment lecture on ‘Digital library – boon for higher education’ by M.Krishnan, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur, 10.45 a.m.

M.I.E.T. Arts and Science College: Graduation Day, M. Selvam, Vice Chancellor, Bhararathidasan University, addresses, 10.30 a.m.

Chidambaram Pillai College for Women: Graduation Day, V.S. Elizabeth, Vice Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Law University, speaks, Manachanallur, 5 p.m.

St.Joseph’s College: Indep 2022 – inter departmental cultural extravaganza, U. Sahayam, former IAS officer, chief guest, 11.30 a.m.

Colours Tamil: Mangaiyar thiruvizha - honouring of women achievers, V. Balakrishnan, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, chief guest, Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College campus, Thiruvanaikovil, 11 a.m.

KARUR

The Hindu: ‘Our State Our Taste’ - cookery contest, Arathi Hotel, Karur Annexe Thinnappa Theatres, 37, W Pradhakshanam Road, Madavilagam, 10 a.m.

PUDUKOTTAI

J.J. College of Arts and Science: College Day, T.R. Gurumoorthy, Director (in charge), Directorate of Distance Education, Alagappa University, chief guest, 10.30 a.m.

Pudukottai District Special Olympics Bharat and Chendhuran College of Engineering and Technology: Prize distribution of district-level athletics meet for students with intellectual disabilities, Siva V. Meyyanathan, Minister for Environment, Sports and Youth Welfare, chief guest, college campus, Lenavilakku 5 p.m.

Sri Bharathi Group of Institutions for Women: Silver jubilee celebration, Suki Sivam speaks, 10 a.m.


