Tiruchi Today

RELIGION

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple,Srirangam: Vaikunta Ekadasi, Sri Namperumal purappadu from sanctum sanctorum, noon; reaching Thirumamani Asthana Mandapam, 2 p.m.; Arayar seva, 5 to 7 p.m.; purappadu from Thirumamani mandapam, 9.30 p.m.; reaching sanctum sanctorum to the accompaniment of veena, 10.30 p.m.; public darshan 5.30 a.m. to 9 a.m. & 1 to 7.30 p.m.; Paramapadavasal open from 1 to 7.30 p.m.

Sri Ananthakrishna Varadharaja Perumal Temple, Angarai: Dhanur masa bhajans, Namavali veedhi bhajans, 5.30 a.m.

CULTURE

Manghalam Group: Margazhi Manghala Utsavam, mohiniyattam by Rekha Raju and vocal concert by Sai Vignesh and party, Manghalam Weddings and Conventions, Nelson Road, Thiruvanaikovil, 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Ordnance Factory-Tiruchi: Exhibition of Modern Defence products and vintage weapons used in World War II, Junior Staff Club, Factory premises, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sathana Chess Academy: State level children’s and open chess tournament, Seventh Day Adventist Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Bheema Nagar, 9 a.m.

Rotary Club of Tiruchi Midtown and Hindu Mission Hospitals Tiruchi and Tambaram: Distribution of free artificial limbs and registration of new beneficiaries, hospital premises, Anna Nagar, Thennur, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.