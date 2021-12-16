Tiruchi Today

RELIGION

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam: Vaikunta Ekadasi, Sri Namperumal purappadu from sanctum sanctorum, noon; reaching Thirumamani Asthana Mandapam, 2 p.m.; Arayar seva, 5 to 7 p.m.; purappadu from Thirumamani mandapam, 9.30 p.m.; reaching sanctum sanctorum to the accompaniment of veena, 10.30 p.m.; public darshan 5.30 a.m. to 9 a.m. & 1 to 7.30 p.m.; Paramapadavasal open from 1 to 7.30 p.m.

Sri Ananthakrishna Varadharaja Perumal Temple, Angarai: Dhanur masa bhajans, Namavali veedhi bhajans, 5.30 a.m.

CULTURE

Manghalam Group: Margazhi Manghala Utsavam, nadaswaram concert by S.Kasim and S.Baby and party, and vocal concert by R.Kashyap Mahesh and party, Manghalam Weddings and Conventions, Nelson Road, Thiruvanaikovil, 5.30 p.m.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Infosys Foundation: Margazhi Vaibhavam, ‘Kothaiyin Kannan,’ dance performance by Gajalakshmi Anbalagan, National College campus, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Ordnance Factory-Tiruchi: Exhibition of Modern Defence products and vintage weapons used in World War II, Junior Staff Club, Factory premises, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jamal Institute of Management: Business sector lecture series on Engineering for managers by N.Saravanan, Factory Manager, ICML, Pudukottai, ITC Ltd.,Food Division, 10 a.m.

Shrimathi Indira Gandhi College: Webinar on ‘Positive impact of nano biosensors,’ J.Wilson, Assistant Professor, Alagappa University, 11.30 a.m.

M.A.M. School of Engineering Innovation Council: Intra project expo, 10 a.m.; Lecture on ‘Emerging technologies and their convergence – an overview,’ by C.Chenna Raidu, Deputy Director, CVRDE, DRDO, 11 a.m.

CARE College of Arts and Science Department of Interior Design: Workshop on ‘Basic of wood working,’ 10 a.m.