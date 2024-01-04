Tiruchi region witnesses spurt in solar power generation

January 04, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

There has been a spurt in the generation of solar power by private entrepreneurs and individuals in the Tiruchi region.

Until recently, affluent people who had large spaces on the terrace of their property, preferred to tap solar energy by installing solar panels on rooftops. Some people installed solar energy-supported water heaters. Similarly, there were farmers, who chose to generate solar energy by installing panels in their farm to operate pumpsets here and there. Solar energy has now captured the attention of young entrepreneurs.

According to sources in the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), several players have shown interest in setting up solar power firms in Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, and Karur districts. There are some who have completed their projects in Tiruchi, Perambalur, and Ariyalur districts. A solar power plant initiated by an entrepreneur at Nagalapuram near Puthanampatti is among the proposed projects. It is said that the plant will have an installed capacity of 10 MW. One more plant, with a capacity of 10 MW, has been proposed in the same village.

While some of them are intent on meeting their own energy demand, most of them have commercial interest over setting up solar plants. “We notice a great interest among the small entrepreneurs to set up solar plants in the recent past. More and more people are coming forward to tap the natural energy,” says a senior official of Tangedco.

Good incentives

The abundant availability of bright sunlight throughout the year in the region, including Tiruchi, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Pudukottai districts, commercial viability for power from the Tangedco, subsidy for solar panels are said to have motivated the private players to venture into solar power generation projects. They design the projects in such a way as to link their plants with the Tangedco’s grid.

Another official said that about 50 persons, who had completed their projects in the Tiruchi region, have applied for permission from the Non-Renewable Energy Division of the Tangedco to start producing energy. Once they receive permission, the power produced by them will be transmitted through the grid.