Tiruchi records rise in maternal mortality rate

Tiruchi district recorded an MMR of 67 per 1,00,000 live births between April 2023 and January 2024 as against 48 recorded in the corresponding period in 2022-2023.

February 19, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna

The Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), an indicator of maternal health, has increased in Tiruchi district in the last 10 months and the district administration has drawn up plans to arrest the trend.

The district recorded an MMR of 67 per 1,00,000 live births between April 2023 and January 2024 as against 48 recorded in the corresponding period in 2022-2023.

According to health officials, postpartum haemorrhage, uncontrolled diabetes, cardiac diseases, anterior and posterior placenta during pregnancy, and anaemia have caused complications in pregnant women leading to a higher mortality rate. Deaths of pregnant women due to unsafe abortion constitute a considerable share of MMR.

Following an increase in maternal mortality rate in the district, a maternal and child health helpline-cum-monitoring centre to give assistance to expectant mothers and postnatal care for nursing mothers and newborns was launched recently.

The centre, established at the Collectorate, aims at protecting women from pregnancy-related risks and bringing down the MMR. “A team of health officials will track every pregnant woman from the first trimester and follow up with high-risk mothers who have health complications, including hypertension, diabetes and thyroid, and also with women of higher birth orders,” said Deputy Director of Health Services A. Subramani.

The team will coordinate with doctors at government and private hospitals treating pregnant women to keep track of the patient’s health, he added.

Helpline numbers 9952611108 and 7530015292 are functional round the clock and women can reach out to seek assistance and guidance during pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum period. Answers to questions about pregnancy complications such as anaemia, high blood pressure, and heart diseases and information will be given on safe abortion, family planning procedures, pregnancy diet, and administration of vaccines.

Tiruchi / obstetrics and gynaecology / government health care

