Tiruchi GST and Central Excise Commissionerate revenue on the rise

The Tiruchi GST and Central Excise Commissionerate has realised ₹1487 crore of tax revenue during 2021-22, an increase of ₹ 60 crore over the previous financial year. The Tiruchi GST Commissionerate has contributed 4 per cent of the Tamil Nadu Zone Revenue of ₹41,090 crore in 2021-22.

The Tiruchi Commissionerate has realised cash payments of ₹461 crore till June 30 during the current financial, which was ₹94 crore or 26% more than the revenue realised during the same period last year.

This Commissionerate was providing services to taxpayers through timely GST registrations, on-time refunds and other initiatives. Artificial Intelligence was being actively implemented to track tax evaders, N.Padmasri, Commissioner of Central Excise and GST, Tiruchi, said in a press release issued on the eve of the GST Day.

The Tiruchi GST Commissionerate has more than 44,340 taxpayers under its jurisdiction. The major sectors contributing to its revenue were cement, paper and paper board products, boiler and boiler components, gold jewellery, support services to oil and gas extraction, the release added.