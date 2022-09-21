Tiruchi GH readies special wards to treat patients with fever

Aranganayagi primary school students under go check up at a fever camp at Srirangam in Tiruchi on Wednesday.. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

With the increasing number of influenza cases in the city, three special wards have been set up at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi, to treat patients with fever.

The emergence of fresh fever cases in the last few days has reflected in an increased effort to set up special wards to isolate and treat persons, found with symptoms of the infection. “The hospital has a total of 80 beds to treat fever cases. Out of those beds, we have allotted 30 beds for the adults, 40 beds for children, and 10 beds in the gynaecology ward,” said Hospital Dean D. Nehru.

As of Wednesday, 58 patients (23 cases in the general ward, 30 cases in the pediatric ward, and 5 in the gynaecology ward) are undergoing treatment for the infection at the hospital, and on average, the hospital receives around 22 fever cases every day. There are no confirmed cases of dengue, Dr. Nehru said.

“The patients are given treatment for fever, cough, and other complaints as well as to boost their immune systems. The hospital is well-equipped with necessary medications to treat the patients,” he added.

Dr Nehru reiterated that there is no cause for alarm as the sickness is seasonal that spreads due to the rains. He said various precautionary measures were being taken by the hospital, and medical and nodal officers are been appointed to check the incidence of the virus.

The ward has facilities such as ventilators and oxygen support. The hospital has two liquid oxygen tanks with a total capacity of 20 kiloliter to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply for the patients, he added.

In the district, special fever camps were held at 178 locations, while they were conducted at 168 places in rural areas. According to Corporation officials, two camps were held at urban primary health centres and eight camps in schools within city limits.

People were screened for fever, cough and cold and medicines were provided to the needy. Additionally, oral rehydration solutions (ORS) and the herbal concoction kabasura kudineer were given to the people who visited the camps.

Health officials urged residents of all 65 wards to attend the camps in their areas as they will be held regularly till the end of the monsoon season. Camps will also be held at places where there were more cases of fever reported, he added.