Tiruchi GH holds cancer awareness rally

February 08, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Staff and students of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College held a rally on Wednesday to create awareness of early detection and treatment of cancer.

Based on the theme ‘Close the care gap’ of World Cancer Day 2022-’24, the event that was organised by the Departments of General Surgery, and Medical and Surgical Oncology sought to enlighten the public on bridging the inequity in cancer care. The rally was held on MGMGH campus in Puthur.

Addressing the gathering, D. Nehru, Dean, K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, said, “At least 22.5 lakh persons are thought to be living with some form of cancer in India. Cancer of the breast, throat and mouth, cervix and liver is being reported in greater numbers throughout the country. We encourage the public to be careful and avoid exposure to harmful substances such as tobacco and avoid alcohol consumption to reduce their chances of getting cancer. Personal hygiene is essential for women in order to prevent cervical cancer.”

The official added that early intervention and lifestyle changes could significantly decrease incidence of the disease.

The event concluded with release of balloons.