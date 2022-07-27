Tiruchi gears up for the monsoon

Monsoon showers in the last few days exposed the poor condition of roads and drainage systems in Tiruchi. Several low-lying areas were inundated with knee-deep water, but corporation officials say that necessary precautionary measures were being taken and the city would be soon ready for the monsoon.

Civic officials claim that work on desilting canals and drains, remodelling underground drainage systems (UGD) and construction of permanent structures, and relaying roads were under way. “All necessary precautions are being taken. We have taken up work on a war footing and intend to complete it soon,” said Mayor M. Anbazhagan.

According to a senior official, weeds and silts will be removed from 43 major drains running in the city. “Desilting of drains has been taken up in all the five zones and we expect to complete the project within this month,” he said.

Residents say that the civic body should address issues such as ensuring diversion of rainwater to lakes, erecting barricades along the UGD construction site, removing the massive precast manholes and pipelines from the roadside, and finishing the incomplete works.

Due to the intermittent showers potholes have come up on the newly re-laid roads. “Most of the roads are already damaged and every time it rains, residents are put to great difficulties facing water stagnation, overflowing sewers, and potholes on roads,” said, C. Balasubramaniam, Secretary of Selvanagar Welfare Association.

Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan, said, “Desilting work on drains and sewers is under way and is nearing completion. Trees have been pruned, and we have deployed manpower to attend to complaints. Directions have been given to workers to carry out patch works on damaged roads as a temporary measure.”

In addition, low-lying areas have been identified and excess water will be pumped out using motor pumps, he added.