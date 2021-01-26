Tiruchi Division loads 6.3 million tonnes of freight

TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Railway Division has loaded 6.309 million tonnes of different types of commodities to various destinations across the country in the current fiscal up to December 2020, Divisional Railway Manager Ajay Kumar said on Tuesday. Speaking at the Republic Day celebrations held here, Mr. Ajay Kumar said the redevelopment works at Tiruchi Junction was in the final stages.

The work of establishing two escalators at Tiruchi Junction connecting both ends of the foot over bridge had been completed. Work on four additional escalators at Tiruchi Junction was in progress. The Integrated Emergency Response System (Video Surveillance System) were provided at Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai and Villupuram stations, he said adding that it would help to improve safety and security of passengers in the station premises. Subways had been commissioned at six locations and 10 manned level crossing gates had been eliminated in the current fiscal. Works were in progress for construction of eight more subways, he said.

Republic Day celebration at the Golden Rock Railway Workshop here was organised inside the workshop premises duly ensuring social distancing norms. Chief Workshop Manager Shyamadhar Ram unfurled the national flag and received the parade salute by four platoons consisting of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, St. John's Ambulance Brigade, Bharat Scouts and Guides and Trainees of the Workshop Training Centre.

In his Republic Day speech, Mr. Shyamadhar Ram highlighted various achievements of the workshop during 2020-21 in general. He complimented the extraordinary efforts taken by various production teams and support teams which enabled the workshop to scale new heights in terms of productivity and reliability. Leadership awards were distributed to five officers and 22 supervisors in recognition of the exemplary initiatives taken by them in productivity, quality, reliability, safety and staff welfare in the workshop.

Award of excellence was given to 79 supervisors and staff for their outstanding contribution and stupendous performance. Five prizes were announced for the best innovations carried out in this workshop this year in order to harness the innovative and creative culture in the workshop premises. As part of the celebrations, 200 tree saplings were planted in the workshop premises, a press release here said.