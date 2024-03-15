GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruchi District Central Library to hold TNSPC model test on March 18

March 15, 2024 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The model test for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group IV competitive exam will be held on the District Central Library’s premises on West Boulevard Road on March 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to an official statement, the free test will be conducted in collaboration with N R IAS Academy and Rotary Phoenix Club. Class X Science, Current Affairs of January 2024, and Mathematics (profit and loss problems) will be the portion. Students will be required to answer questions through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method. For details, interested persons can call 9344754036.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / test/examination

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.