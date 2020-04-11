Tiruchi Corporation to sell vegetables in all wards

TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Corporation has sought to expand the reach of its initiative to sell vegetables at the door step of city residents by extending the service to all the 65 wards in the city.

Although the Corporation recently launched the service earlier this month, the vegetables were sold through a goods van in each of the four zones. In an attempt to ensure that residents stayed indoors and prevent crowding at the markets, the civic body has now decided to extend the service to all wards using push carts.

“Corporation workers will henceforth sell the vegetable bags on push carts in each of the 65 wards. The workers engaged in the exercise would wear protective get such as face masks and hand gloves,” Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian said in a communication.

According to civic officials the civic body was procuring the vegetables from wholesale traders. Each vegetable bag, comprising about 10 items, is sold at ₹100.

The phone numbers of the Corporation employees deployed in each ward are also given in the push card. “Residents can call the numbers and indicate their requirement,” an official said. Sources indicated that the goods vans would also go around the zones selling the vegetables.