Tiruchi Corporation to impound vehicles abandoned on city roads

October 31, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Corporation has planned to acquire a recovery vehicle to impound vehicles parked and those abandoned on the roadside for a long time, causing hindrance to the traffic movement.

The Corporation Council on Tuesday passed a resolution to purchase a recovery vehicle at a cost of ₹42 lakh by utilising the 15th Finance Commission grants to facilitate the seizure of vehicles lying in disuse. The resolution will be forwarded to the Directorate of Municipal Administration seeking clearance.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan said two- and four-wheelers were parked on either side of the arterial roads in the city and abandoned. The situation was no different on narrow roads and small lanes. Accordingly, the Corporation would impound such vehicles that obstruct traffic movement and keep them in its custody near animal birth control centres and micro composting centres.

The owners can take back the vehicles after paying the penalty stipulated by the Corporation, said Mr. Anbazhagan. The Corporation would auction the impounded vehicles after a specific period. The civic body has planned to work with the Traffic Investigation Wing of the Tiruchi City Police to implement this initiative.

TIDEL Park

The Council passed a resolution approving the allotment of 14.16 acres of land abutting the Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway at Panjapur for establishing the TIDEL Park, a joint venture of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and the Electronic Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT).

Earlier, the Corporation had allotted 8.914 acres of land to establish the park. The Managing Director of TIDEL Park Ltd. had a sent a proposal to the State government seeking transfer of 14.16 acres of land owned by Tiruchi Corporation at Panjapur.

Recently, the Company invited tenders from eligible firms to provide design engineering and project management consultancy services for establishing the Information Technology Park on about 11 lakh sq. ft. of built-up area.

Further, the Corporation passed a resolution sanctioning ₹1.02 crore from its budgetary allocation to repair roads inside the central bus stand. The intervention by the civic body comes after residents voiced concern about the pothole-ridden roads at the bus stand.

Stray cattle

During the zero hour, DMK councillors V. Ramadoss and T. Muthuselvam brought up the issue of the menace of stray cattle on city roads. They demanded that the Corporation cancel tenders allotted to a contractor for impounding bovines. They urged the civic body to appoint a new contractor as there were many discrepancies in carrying out animal impounding drives.

Many Councillors raised the issue of mosquito breeding in their wards and urged the administration to intensify fogging. They demanded completion of the pending road repair work on priority as the northeast monsoon had set in.

K. Suresh of CPI(M) said poor lighting on the stretch of Chennai-Tiruchi National Highway between Senthaneerpuram and “G” Corner had been causing a rise in the number of accidents and robbery cases. The Mayor promised to take up the issue of improving the lighting on the stretch with the National Highways Authority of India.