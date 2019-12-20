Tiruchirapalli

Tiruchi Corporation takes to Miyawaki method to increase green cover

College students take part in the Miyawaki afforestation drive organised by the Corporation in Tiruchi on Friday.

College students take part in the Miyawaki afforestation drive organised by the Corporation in Tiruchi on Friday.   | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

‘Around 1000 saplings are being planted in the 5000 square metre space at the Nandavanam in Srirangam’

The City Corporation and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department on Friday organised an afforestation drive under Miyawaki method in Srirangam in an attempt to increase the green cover in the city.

The Miyawaki method, developed by a Japanese botanist after whom it is named, helps build dense, native forests. The method supposedly ensures 10 times faster plant growth and the resulting plantation, 30 times denser than usual.

S. Sivasubramanian, Corporation Commissioner inaugurated the drive along with P. Jeyaraman, Joint Commisoner, Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam.

“Around 1000 saplings are being planted in the 5000 square metre space at the Nandavanam in Srirangam. All the saplings are native species and will grow well in this environment,” Mr. Sivasubramanian said at the event.

The Corporation will undertake more such efforts in other parts of the city, officials said.

S. Vaithiyanathan, Assistant Commissioner, Srirangam Zone, A. Amuthavalli, City Engineer, M. Jeganathan, City Health Officer and other corporation officials, HR&CE officials, students and residents took part and planted tree saplings.

