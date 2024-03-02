GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruchi Corporation set to take up beautification of Kollankulam

The 49-acre waterbody between the Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway and the Tiruchi-Dindigul National Highway faces danger from indiscriminate dumping of waste

March 02, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
Kollankulam at Edamalaipatti Pudur acts as an important rainwater harvesting structure in Tiruchi.

Kollankulam at Edamalaipatti Pudur acts as an important rainwater harvesting structure in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The Tiruchi City Corporation will soon launch work on beautification of Kollankulam, a major waterbody situated between Edamalaipattipudur and Karumandapam in the city.

The plan for rejuvenating Kollankulam and converting it into an entertainment spot at a cost of ₹24.30 crore by utilising funds from the Capital Grant Fund 2022-23 was mooted following demands from residents.

The 49-acre waterbody between the Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway and the Tiruchi-Dindigul National Highway had been neglected. The dumping of waste posed a threat to the biodiversity of the waterbody which remained an important rainwater harvesting structure. Rainwater flows into the tank and run off across the Dindigul Road also drains into the Uyyakondan at Puthur weir.

Earlier, the civic body plans to build a boathouse at the waterbody as it had good storage and did not dry up even during summer. However, the proposal was shelved. The civic body plans to utilise the waterbody as a common reservoir to harvest the surplus rainwater from the nearby areas and store it in the waterbody. A network of storm-water drains will be constructed to carry rainwater to the tank.

According to a senior Corporation official, the redevelopment plan will focus on converting the tank into an ideal recreation spot for residents with walking and bicycle tracks, play area for children, vintage lamps, and tree plantations around the tank bunds to create an ozone-friendly environment. A pavement with a fence will be constructed around the tank to ensure the safety of the visitors.

“Beautification work will be launched soon, and weeds which enveloped the tank bunds will be removed, and the bunds will be strengthened and levelled to provide a walking track for the residents,” he said. The civic body expects to complete work on the waterbody within this year.

