Tiruchi Corporation plans comprehensive waste audit

As day-to-day collection of garbage continues to pose challenges, Tiruchi Corporation has decided to carry out a comprehensive waste audit so as to formulate a plan of action to improve the efficiency of solid waste management.

According to a rough estimate,, the city generates about 470 metric tonnes of garbage in all five zones of the Corporation daily. It has 37 micro compost yards and a centralised yard at Ariyamangalam. While a portion of degradable and non-degradable waste are disposed at the respective micro-compost yards, the remaining garbage is transported to the Ariyamangalam dump yard.

Though the Corporation is working on preventing the transportation of garbage to Ariyamangalam, it is yet to find ways and means to expand the methods to dispose the waste at source. The waste audit was deemed essential to create or identify additional infrastructure to dispose garbage in an environment-friendly method.

“We need to weigh the exact quantum of degradable and non-degradable waste in all five zones. The next two weeks will the study period to figure out the quantum and types of waste on weekdays, weekends and marriage days,” says R. Vaithinathan, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation.

He told The Hindu that there was no need to transport the bio and degradable waste generated in gardens and parks. It could be disposed there itself by setting up a small pit. The waste could be utilised to manufacture organic manure. It could be recycled or distributed to farmers. This kind of ideas would be explored.

Mr. Vaithinathan said the functioning of the micro-compost yards would be critically analysed. It would enable initiation of steps to improve the efficiency of garbage collection, processing and disposing of waste at source.