Tiruchi Corporation hires 14 more doctors

Tiruchi Corporation has hired 14 doctors on temporary basis to augment its manpower to treat COVID-19 patients.

They were recruited recently by a committee in coordination with Deputy Director of Health Services. The selection was on a temporary basis. The doctors, most of them with undergraduate degrees, would be on duty until their services were required. They would be paid ₹60,000 a month, said S. Ram Ganesh, Deputy Director of Health Services, Tiruchi.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian told The Hindu that out of 14 new recruits, 10 reported for duty at the respective urban primary health centres (UPHCs). They would report to the Medical Officer of the designated UPHC. Besides discharging day-to-day duties and responsibilities, the new recruits had been asked to coordinate fever camps, swab sample collection and vaccination drives.

He said there were 18 UPHCs in different parts of the city. The new recruits had strengthened the health care infrastructure. It had helped the Corporation to organise more fever camps and collection of swab samples from direct and secondary contacts of COVID-19 infected patients.

Mr. Sivasubramanian said swab sample collection had been ramped up to 2,500 a day. The city had reported a sharp increase in fresh cases of COVID-19 and the patients succumbed to the infection over the last few days. However, it had been observed that the fresh cases had begun to slide. Efforts had been taken to bring the situation under control.