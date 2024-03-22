GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruchi Corporation expedites repairs at Periyar Nagar Collector Well

Of the 2,40,000 households in the city, 1,20,000 dependen on the Corporation’s water supply; the civic body recently introduced alternate day water supply

March 22, 2024 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi City Corporation has expedited the repairs to clear the block in the radial arm of the Collector Well at Periyar Nagar to restore daily water supply in the city at the earliest.

The Corporation recently introduced alternate day drinking water supply in some parts of Tiruchi owing to the block in the Periyar Nagar Collector Well.

“The Periyar Nagar Collector Well is one of the oldest in Tamil Nadu and has a sand depth of 23 metres. There are 22 radial arms in the well, made of mild steel, which get corroded easily. If we are able to put in side bores, we will be able to resume daily water supply as before,” Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan told The Hindu.

The official added that a team of engineering experts and workers had been carrying out the work on emergency footing. “The work is progressing and the daily water supply can be resumed in the city, hopefully within the next two months,” Mr. Sarvanan said.

At present, of the 2,40,000 households, only 1,20,000 in the city are dependent on the Corporation’s water supply. “The remaining households have their own source, which means the groundwater of the city has got to play an equal role,” said the Commissioner.

Rainwater harvesting

The official said that in the past two months, the Corporation assessed about 2,000 construction sites in the city to check whether builders were establishing rainwater harvesting (RWH) structures.

“Many sites have RWH structures, but without the capacity to store enough water. We now insist that the RWH facilities should be proportionate to the surface area which is exposed to the rain,” he said.

