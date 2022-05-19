Tiruchi college uses open terraces to generate green energy

Nehru Memorial College at Puthanampatti has derived optimum utility of the open terrace of its buildings by installing solar panels to generate green energy that meets up to 60% of its daily requirements.

With an installed capacity of 300 KW, the Grid Interactive Solar Power System generates a maximum of 1,500 units a day under normal sunny conditions.. The institution has utilised 20,000 square metres of the terrace to install the solar panels at a cost of ₹2.5 crore.

The one-time investment has resulted in long-term cost saving. The institution is looking at ways to put to productive use its excess power generated on holidays. There is, at present, no buyback arrangement with Tangedco.

The solar energy generated in 150 days in a year is being unutilised as the institution has not been able to transfer it to the grid, Pon. Balasubramanian, president of the college said.

"It would be ideal if Tangedco sources the solar power during the day and permits usage of the same extent of power from the grid during night. At least, some arrangement to supply power to the community free of cost with a recognition will be appreciated," he said.

"To supply power to the grid, the minimum installed capacity has to be one MW. Educational institutions could be given exemption on the limit," Mr. Balasubramanian felt.

Educational institutions function for only 200 days in a year. This being the case, there is an imperative need to divert the power generated on the days when the institution does not function for productive use. The power wastage has to be prevented, he emphasised.