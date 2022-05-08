Tiruchi Collector releases souvenir on State government’s achievements

Collector S. Sivarasu on Sunday released a souvenir on the one-year achievements of the DMK Government and handed over bank loans to 51 women self-help groups.

Another souvenir prepared by the Department of Information and Public Relations on the achievements by Tiruchi Corporation was also released by the Collector in the presence of District Revenue Officer T. Palanikumar, Corporation Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman and other senior officials.

Government schemes were progressing well in the district, Mr. Sivarasu said, adding that an exhibition would be held to highlight the government's achievements. Training programmes would be conducted for prospective beneficiaries of government schemes on the occasion.