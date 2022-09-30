Tiruchi airport to have new terminal by next June

TIRUCHI

The new integrated passenger terminal building at Tiruchi international airport is targeted for completion by June 2023, Airport Director P. Subramani said here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Subramani, who took charge recently, said construction of the new terminal building was proceeding in full swing. The Airports Authority of India has completed the work of parallel taxi track at the airport and it was ready for commissioning.

The length of the parallel taxi track is 6,000 feet and it runs parallel to the existing runway. The main purpose of parallel taxi track is to vacate the aircraft from the runway at the earliest for the next flight to land, Mr. Subramani said.

Replying to another query, he said tendering process was on for the construction of a new technical block - cum- Air Traffic Control Tower at the airport. Land acquisition for expansion of the runway is in progress, he added.