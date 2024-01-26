GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruchi airport records 17% increase in passenger traffic

January 26, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi International Airport handled 12.80 lakh passengers this financial year till December 2023, which was 17% higher than what was recorded in the corresponding period in the previous year.  The airport had handled 10.98 lakh passengers during the corresponding period last year, Airport Director, Tiruchi, P. Subramani said on Friday. 

Speaking at the Republic Day celebration at the airport, Mr. Subramani said because of an increase in flight operations, the passenger footfall recorded per day at Tiruchi airport was over 6,000. 

Increase in flight operations and passenger traffic had enabled the Tiruchi airport to achieve a revenue of ₹117 crore from April to December in the current fiscal.  The Tiruchi airport had 19 bays for flight operations at present. Flight operations were launched from Tiruchi to Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) and in the Tiruchi-Mumbai sector in this fiscal, Mr. Subramani added.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / air transport / aviation safety / Republic Day

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.